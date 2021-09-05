GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $34,392,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $247.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $254.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

