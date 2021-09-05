GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 19,169 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 843.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

