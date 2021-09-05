GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $414,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

