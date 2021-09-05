GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $430,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

