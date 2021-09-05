GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $422,000 Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 34.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

