Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

HLNE opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

