Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Arcosa by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,050,000 after acquiring an additional 336,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACA. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.