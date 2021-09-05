Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PROG by 11.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PROG by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in PROG by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRG opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

