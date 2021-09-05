Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $568,000 Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

