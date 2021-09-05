Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

