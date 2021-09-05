Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 12,400 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 79.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

