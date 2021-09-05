HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $111.14

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.14, but opened at $107.15. HCI Group shares last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

