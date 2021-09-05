Head-To-Head Analysis: Frontline (NYSE:FRO) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 6.38% 1.34% 0.55% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Frontline and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.22 billion 1.24 $412.88 million $2.13 3.60 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.56 $517.96 million $4.96 10.92

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Frontline and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 4 3 0 2.43 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Frontline currently has a consensus price target of $8.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

