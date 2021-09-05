Head-To-Head Review: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and O2Micro International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 31.72 $33.77 million $0.30 111.40 O2Micro International $78.33 million 2.65 $6.13 million $0.21 34.71

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shoals Technologies Group and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. O2Micro International has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91% O2Micro International 13.62% 15.09% 12.41%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

