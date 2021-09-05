Head-To-Head Survey: CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and CMTSU Liquidation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 12.38 $319.80 million $4.81 27.22 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Technology and CMTSU Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 2 3 0 2.33 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus price target of $151.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 45.08% 48.61% 24.40% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aspen Technology beats CMTSU Liquidation on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services. The company was founded by Bobby G. Stevenson in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

