Head to Head Survey: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) vs. Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lear pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Patrick Industries pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lear pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patrick Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lear has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Patrick Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patrick Industries and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lear 0 4 12 0 2.75

Patrick Industries presently has a consensus price target of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. Lear has a consensus price target of $200.15, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Lear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.43% 30.29% 9.53% Lear 3.73% 17.71% 6.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and Lear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.77 $97.06 million $4.20 19.29 Lear $17.05 billion 0.56 $158.50 million $5.33 29.90

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Lear on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

