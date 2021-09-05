Head-To-Head Survey: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.18%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -57.83% -27.86% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 563.00 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats PetroQuest Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

