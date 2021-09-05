Hedget Price Tops $4.17 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00008302 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $201,142.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00844834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047377 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

