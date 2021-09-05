Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Hits $160,617.77

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helix has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $160,617.77 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018757 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001245 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.