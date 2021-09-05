Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $787,012.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00153746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00231252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.30 or 0.07849252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.92 or 0.99586627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.00979989 BTC.

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

