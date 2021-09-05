Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.88-1.96 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.56.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

