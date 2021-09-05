Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HXGBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

