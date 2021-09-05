HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $104.27.

