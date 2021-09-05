HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 449 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.