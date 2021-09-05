HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

