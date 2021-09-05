HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 34,540 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $38,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

