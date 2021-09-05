HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 23,902 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $212.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

