HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 269,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,981,965 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

