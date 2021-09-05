Homrich & Berg Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.78. 177,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

