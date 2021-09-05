Homrich & Berg Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.68. 117,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

