Homrich & Berg Has $12.75 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.18% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.99. 144,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

