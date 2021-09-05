Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 232.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 93.69% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.82. 214,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.37. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.69 and a 12 month high of $157.27.

