Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.93 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.690 EPS.

HRL traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $42.81. 5,049,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

