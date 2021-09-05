Hovde Group Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Market Perform

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

