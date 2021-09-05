HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.86. 8,119,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,062. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

