Hudock Inc. Acquires 1,952 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $52.75. 118,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,790. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

