Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 319,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,739. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.