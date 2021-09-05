Hudock Inc. Grows Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,330 shares of company stock worth $78,912. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWOD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 11,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $167.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

