Hudock Inc. Has $295,000 Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM traded up $8.97 on Friday, reaching $224.62. 107,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,081. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,615.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $228.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,200 shares of company stock worth $9,907,066. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

