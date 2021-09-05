Hydra Price Tops $24.28 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $24.28 or 0.00047022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $93.70 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,208,835 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

