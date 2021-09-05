Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2663 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

TSE:H opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.06. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$32.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.