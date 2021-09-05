Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 576,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

HYFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -365.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

