IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $25.49

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.49, but opened at $24.91. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 2,255 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $952.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

