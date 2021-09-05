IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.35. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.