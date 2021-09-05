Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 20,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,804. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.