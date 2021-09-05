Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.83. The company had a trading volume of 699,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.