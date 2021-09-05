Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.73 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 121,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. 747,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

