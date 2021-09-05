Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,705,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

