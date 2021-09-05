Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $18.80 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 205,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,796,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

