Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $55.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Impel NeuroPharma traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 55871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMPL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

